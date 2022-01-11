Possible new target for Atlético, Vojvoda has confidence in Fortaleza and departure is unlikely – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Leonardo MoreiraFortaleza



After the refusals of Jorge Jesus, Carlos Carvalhal and, this Monday (10), of the Argentine Eduardo Berizzo, Atlético returns to square one and, running out of time to announce the replacement of coach Cuca, the alvinegro can use the market national to try to seduce another foreigner.

As found out by Itatiaia, the name of commander Juan Pablo Vojvoda, also Argentinian, should be on the agenda throughout the week and the coach, currently at Fortaleza, should be sought out by the Atletica leadership.

Already in pre-season work with Leão do Pici and actively participating in the assembly of the squad, Vojvoda received a salary readjustment at the club (salary in the region of R$ 350 thousand monthly) and, according to a source close to Fortaleza, he even refused the proposal. do Santos, which offered a salary higher than the current one.

In contact with journalists linked to Leão and also with a director of the club, the report found that it is unlikely that he will be seduced by the athletic proposal. The coach is even bringing family members to live in the Northeast and does not have the profile of dropping a project in progress.

To bring him, Atlético will have to hit the proposal and, in addition to an ‘undeniable’ salary, convince him to start a new job in Tupiniquim soil. Hired in May of last year, the Argentine faced Galo for the Brasileirão and led the team to a 2-1 victory at Mineirão, the only setback for the alvinegro at home. For the Copa do Brasil, in the semifinals, he ended up being run over by the miners in the semifinals.

Check out the main news from Atlético on Itatiaia’s YouTube channel