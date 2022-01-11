“Pre-SAF” provided for immediate investment converted into shares; Vasco’s process is seen as “embryonic” | vasco

+ Opposition will participate in debates on the creation of the SAF

Brant will be part of the commission for the constitution of the SAF do Vasco. In this group are also president Jorge Salgado, first vice president Carlos Osório, second vice president Roberto Duque Estrada, Fiscal Council member Silvio Roberto Almeida, in addition to two benefactors.

“Pre-SAF” as a short-term solution

To the ge, Julio Brant explained that the idea of ​​what he called “pre-SAF” is to start the separation between the social club and football, creating an organized structure for the entry of immediate resources. The “investor would have preference in the purchase” of Vasco as soon as the SAF was constituted, but the club would also have the possibility to pay the contribution made and move on to other proposals, depending on a pre-established agreement.

– They’re putting money at risk, so they have a preference for joining the SAF, which doesn’t mean it’s a privileged position. Let’s assume that Vasco evaluates its SAF at R$ 1.2 billion, and the guys put in R$ 120 million, with the club having to pay this back until 2023. During this period, the SAF is constituted. Vasco has the possibility of paying the R$ 120 million or converting this amount into a percentage of participation, and they could complete the payment to arrive at what the club is willing to sell so that they have control of SAF – said Brant, to to complete:

– This modeling, roughly speaking, is as if Vasco were issuing convertible debentures (debt security). So I would transform debt into equity, which would be an equity stake. This is a common model on the market. These convertible debentures are issued with a maturity date and, within this period, the company has the option of paying the debt or converting it into an interest in the company. This decision does not depend on the council, it depends only on the administrative board.

The implementation of the “pre-SAF” would take place through a pact between Brant himself and Jorge Salgado, who would be responsible for any damage to the agreement. The president, however, bets on the constitution of the SAF as the main solution for Vasco.

– He believes that the best way is the SAF and that it will happen in the very short term. I don’t believe it, but I’m rooting for it. And said that we will approve it on the board. According to him, as soon as the SAF was approved, he would already have an amount X agreed to put in the club – added Brant.

The proposal presented by Brant is a more urgent solution to the crisis experienced by Vasco, who has a million-dollar debt and started 2022 with old problems. The club owes two months of salaries to players and staff, plus vacation and 13th. There is still a concern about the team’s sporting performance, which runs the risk of not getting access to Serie A once again.

What Brant suggests is a kind of loan, with the debt converted into a stake in the SAF. To take the proposal into account, it would be necessary to understand the profile of the “pre-SAF” creditor. One of the concerns of clubs that make this move to transform into a company, for example, is respect for the team’s sports goals. Understanding the investor’s long-term objective is essential for this type of agreement, which provides for handing over a part of the club to the investor.

In the view of journalist Irlan Simões, a researcher at UERJ and organizer of the book “Clube Empresa: global critical approaches to joint-stock companies in football”, the idea makes sense.

– Looking over it, it seems an interesting idea if this group has an agreement very well aligned with the political leadership of the club. It is an interesting measure, because you will convert the debt into equity, which can be minority, discussed by the club itself as far as it could go. The SAF law itself already provides that it is possible to convert the association’s debts into equity participation. From what it implies, Brant anticipates the possibilities of this having a political problem in Vasco, which is the association losing control of SAF.

– As far as I know, no one at the club is still talking about it, like Cruzeiro and Botafogo did. Vasco would continue to control the SAF, with the possibility of having other shareholders within this composition, even if the control belongs to the association. This “pre-SAF” would be a loan with a pre-established agreement that, as soon as the SAF is instituted, which still takes time, these creditors would have the guarantee that this amount would be reversed in shares. I think it makes sense, even within Vasco’s political context – evaluated Irlan.

SAF still in early stage

One of Jorge Salgado’s meetings last Friday was with Luis Manuel Fernandes. Chairman of the commission created by the Council of Meritorious to monitor the proposal to reform Vasco’s statute, the great benefactor still sees a long way to go for the constitution of the SAF.

Luis was a pre-candidate for president in the club’s last elections, but ended up supporting Luiz Roberto Leven Siano, the name of the opposition, in the election. The benefactors received from Jorge Salgado in December the proposal to create the SAF for consideration, but they returned to the president a document with ten questions about the process.

– We developed a set of questions that should be answered by the Board so that we could move forward in the consideration of the proposal. This was discussed at the Friday meeting. The ball is with the president, he was responsible for answering the Council’s doubts. What the president presented was not a project, it was a kind of letter of intent. This is a very complex discussion and I am willing to participate, because a well-designed proposal can be interesting for the club – said Luis Manuel, to conclude:

– It seemed to us a proposal still very embryonic. It takes a whole discussion in the council to mature this proposal. It is a lengthy process, which is still very early on.

The proposal was presented by President Jorge Salgado as the only possible solution for Vasco, which is not in line with the position of the benefactors. Luis sees SAF as one of the alternatives and suggests weighing the advantages and risks of all of them.

One of the steps towards the constitution is the amendment of Vasco’s current statute, which does not provide for the creation of a SAF. The expectation is that the matter will be considered by the Deliberative Council soon.

After the statutory change for the institution of the SAF, a long path of debates is still expected, given the political context of the club, for an agreement between the various participants.

In December, with the approval of the councils, the board started the project studies with the hiring of companies to evaluate the assets that will be incorporated in the SAF, in addition to the analysis of the statute, governance, composition, legal part and formatting of the proposal.

In addition to the group formed by benefactors and opposition, the direction created an executive group, formed by the general vice-presidents, Carlos Osório and Roberto Duque-Estrada; by the Legal VP Zeca Bulhões; by the VP of Finance, Adriano Mendes; by the VP of Public Relations, Maurício Corrêa; and by CEO Luiz Mello. The idea is to inspect and guarantee the schedule with the contracted companies.