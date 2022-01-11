Preliminary autopsy of actor Bob Saget rules out overdose death

THE Actor Bob Saget’s shocking death last Sunday (9) starts to have some answers.

A preliminary autopsy report released by People magazine rules out drug overdose as a cause of death.

In addition, experts exclude the hypothesis that the death was the result of a crime.

The 65-year-old actor was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, United States.

Joshua Stephany, chief medical officer responsible for the autopsy, revealed in his report that it is still not possible to know what killed the star: “Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old man who was found unconscious in his hotel room. there is evidence of drug use or an illegal act. The cause and manner of death still depend on further studies and investigations, which may take 10 to 12 weeks to complete.”

In conversation with People, employees of the hotel where Bob Saget was staying revealed that he spent a few days at the establishment and scheduled a late check-out, for 3 pm on the day he died. As he did not show up at reception until the maximum time allowed for departure, staff went to the room and found him unconscious in bed.

Also according to the sources, the room showed no signs of any kind of confrontation, Bob had no marks of injuries or trauma and the artist’s bags were ready next to the door. An employee called 911 and tried to resuscitate the actor, but when paramedics arrived he was pronounced dead.

In his latest post on social media, the actor was excited after a performance at the theater.