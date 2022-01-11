Prepare your pocket: iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have possible prices leaked by leaker

Information on possible pricing for the iPhone 14 Pro series was indicated on Twitter. According to leaksApplePro, the values should be as follows:
14: $799
14 Max: $899
14 Pro: $1099
14 Pro Max: $1199
Apple is currently considering this.
Production costs are increasing and there has to be more than a $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro.
Makes sense to me and wouldn’t expect changes.
Will keep you updated.
— LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) January 9, 2022
Among the values, the ones that draw the most attention are the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which should be US$ 100 more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.
The leaker says that this price difference is considered by Apple due to production costs rising due to several components that must be changed in the new version of the iPhone bringing significant improvements in cameras and screen. Not to mention processor improvements.
In addition, the new iPhone 14 Max should arrive as an interesting option for those who want an Apple phone with a larger 120Hz screen at a lower price compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Either way, this is one of the first pricing reports for the iPhone 14 series, so we should see more confirmations on them until their official announcement in September 2022, should Apple stick to its usual release dates.