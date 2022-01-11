President of Ponte Preta says that Ivan does not make a profit for the club, but denies seeking Corinthians

Goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponte Preta, may have taken a big step towards becoming a reinforcement for Corinthians – and any club that is interested in his services. At least that’s what the president of the club from Campinas, Marco Antônio Eberlin, suggested when asked about the possibility of leaving.

“We are hardly going to obtain any financial profit from the sale of Ivan. Despite the rights belonging to Ponte, Ponte made loans guaranteeing the sale of Ivan. And these loans were not small. million, R$ 12 million”, said the representative, in a press conference.

Eberlin refers to deals made in the past in which the goalkeeper, a youth team athlete, entered as a guarantee of payment of agreements involving other players. With that compromised, Ponte Preta doesn’t have much to say about the chance of him leaving the club. In addition, the money that would come in would already be committed.

“So you will hardly measure any value with his sale, let alone control the exit. Given his category, the demand that exists, Ivan may possibly leave, but until this Monday afternoon, officially, I was not contacted. by the board of Corinthians”, continued the manager.

The information, released by journalist Jorge Nicola, is that Corinthians would be waiting for businessman Fernando Garcia to return to Brazil to finalize the deal. This was confirmed by the report of my helm.

Holder of Ponte since 2018, Ivan would be a goalkeeper for the Olympic team, but a hand injury took him out of combat for almost nine months and made him lose space. At the age of 24, he would be the shadow of Cássio, who today has three inexperienced athletes as substitutes (Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli and Guilherme).

