Princess Basmah of Saudi Arabia released after three years in captivity

Princess Basmah of Saudi Arabia

The beginning of 2022 brought good news for the princess basmah from Saudi Arabia. After nearly three years in a high-security prison, the youngest daughter of the country’s former king, Abdullah bin Abdelaziz, was released last Thursday, the 6th, as was her daughter, Sohd Al-Sharif.

However, their freedom is still conditioned, as they are not, for now, allowed to leave the country, although they can move within Saudi Arabia without restrictions. The information was released on Twitter by the organization ALQST, which defends Human Rights in Saudi Arabia.

your legal advisor, Henri Estraman, revealed that “the two women were released from their arbitrary captivity and arrived at their home in Jeddah on Thursday, January 6, 2022”, adding that “the princess is fine, but will seek medical help. She looks drained but is excited and grateful to be meeting in person with her children.”

It should be remembered that the princess and one of her daughters were arrested in February 2019, having been prevented from leaving the country and traveling to Geneva, Switzerland, where the princess would undergo urgent medical treatment.

In April 2020, Basmah made a wish where he begged his uncle, the king Salman, to set her free. “In this month of mercy, our holy Ramadan, I appeal again to my uncle, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, and to my cousin, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, to find in their hearts the sense of justice they should have. all Muslims in Ramadan”, said, at that time.

At that time, the princess had already warned in a letter of the seriousness of her state of health and asked for her release, since she was imprisoned without any charge. “As you know, I am currently being arbitrarily detained in Al Hair Prison without any [tenha sido apresentada nenhuma] accusation against me”, said the note. “My health is deteriorating to a severe degree and this could lead to my death. I received no medical attention or a response to the letters I sent from prison to the Royal Court.”, continued. “I was kidnapped without any explanation, along with one of my daughters, and taken to prison”, explained further.