PS4’s Horizon Forbidden West appears online

Images of an old PS4 build of Horizon Forbidden West have surfaced online. Although the files are not properly polished, all the content of Aloy’s new saga prepared for the final version is in them, that is, spoilers are already circulating on social media.

The information emerged on Twitter, after two gameplay photos were published. Removed after copyright complaints, the captures were replicated by users on other platforms. So far, the records have not presented any data that is harmful to fans.

The removal of the PS4 Horizon Forbidden West leak footage for the above reason suggests a legitimacy in the content. That way, players will have to be careful not to accidentally learn more details of the story when browsing social media.

THE MeuPlayStation will not share the captures mentioned in this article. If you want to avoid spoilers, browse social media carefully (or even avoid them).

PS4’s Horizon Forbidden West wasn’t the only exclusive to go through this

This case is similar to The Last of Us Part II., when an almost completed copy — pre-gold — was distributed to selected people. With Aloy’s sequel, a possible PS4 jailbreak would have unlocked the rest of the content where a user exploited it.

It will be possible to create quests in Horizon Forbidden West

Fundraising to craft gear for Aloy will be revamped in her next adventure. Players will be able to create missions to gather the resources they want in the game. Look!