PS5 Special Edition is out of stock

As one of PlayStation Studios’ most anticipated titles of 2022, Horizon Forbidden West has been creating high expectations. The hype is so much that the physical media pre-sale of the Special Edition with steelbook for PS5 is already sold out at retailers in Brazil — just over a month before launch.

On the other hand, there are still units available to order from the PS4 version. As the game will have a free upgrade from one generation to the other, this can be a good alternative to circumvent the situation.

On the other hand, there are still units available to order from the PS4 version. As the game will have a free upgrade from one generation to the other, this can be a good alternative to circumvent the situation.

With a new cast of machines and more striking characters, the game will be released in February 18th for PS4 and PS5.

