‘PSB made demands that the PT cannot meet’, says Paulinho after inviting Alckmin to Solidarity

The president of Solidarity, deputy Paulinho da Força (SP), this Monday 10th reinforced the invitation to join the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin. In this way, the subtitle, which must support squid (PT) in the presidential elections in October, could have the coveted post of vice on the ticket.

Paulinho and Alckmin met in a bakery in São Paulo to proceed with a negotiation that began in December. This Monday’s meeting was motivated by the information, released at the end of last week, that the former toucan signaled to the PSD president, Gilberto Kassab, that running for the governor of São Paulo would not be his wish this year.

THE Capital Letter, Paulinho da Força explained that the “demands” made to the PT by the PSB, which emerged with favoritism in the race to join the former governor of São Paulo, also weigh in his decision to invite Alckmin. According to the president of Solidarity, the PT “cannot fulfill” what the pessebistas demanded.

The main topic of this Monday’s dialogue was the economy.

“He [Alckmin] made an assessment of Brazil’s economic situation, the country’s situation internationally, and the difficulty of raising funds. He talked a lot, for the first time, about the economic crisis, unemployment, recession, people going hungry. He thinks this will be the big theme of the election”, said Paulinho, who sees Alckmin’s confirmation as a candidate for vice president on the PT ticket as an impulse capable of leading Lula to victory in the 1st round.

“The Solidarity alternative is interesting for him. We are a small-to-medium party and, in a way, there is a sense of tranquility for him to be able to hold these talks with the PT and Lula”, assesses the São Paulo deputy.

In the conversation, according to Paulinho, Alckmin was not bothered by recent statements by PT leaders against the spending ceiling and in defense of the repeal of reforms, such as the labor one. He said, however, “that he wanted to understand the issue a little”.

“He has a lot of relationship with the unions, especially Força Sindical. And I told him that Força Sindical and CUT, in no moment of the talks with Lula in recent times, demanded of him the repeal of the labor reform or the return of the union tax. We want to improve some points of the reform”, narrated Paulinho da Força. According to him, the centrals demand “freedom of negotiation and the union assemblies to be sovereign over everything”.

Asked about an estimate to obtain a definitive answer from Alckmin, Paulinho preferred not to write the final chapter.

“We don’t work with a date, because the deadline is April 3. The date is more his than ours. We will continue to talk,” he added. Regardless of the outcome of the negotiations with Alckmin, he pondered, “Solidarity’s tendency is to support Lula”.