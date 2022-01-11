“PT wants to put its hand in the worker’s pocket to collect union tax”

Former president of Fiesp Paulo Skaf criticized party and unions when commenting on possible repeal of labor reform

Former president of FIESP Paulo Skaf (photo) criticized the EN this Tuesday (11), when talking about the possibility of repeal of labor reform — defended by Lula and Gleisi Hoffman.

In an interview with CNN, Skaf stated that the party and unions actually want to union tax return, and that the speech of members of the acronym is “pure politics”.

“What, in reality, unions and the PT want is the union tax. In fact, they are criticizing [a reforma da trabalhista], because they lost the billions of reais they took from the worker’s pocket, which they took through the union tax. The labor reform also ended the union tax. And what they want now again is put your hand back in the worker’s pocket and obligatorily extract the union tax again, to feed many unions that do no work at all.”

