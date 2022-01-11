PT’s “Revocations” cause apprehension in Alckmin

posted on 01/11/2022 06:00



The flirtation between the ex-governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin and the ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva runs the risk of not being materialized in a ticket for this year’s elections. The point of contention lies in the fact that the PT and other party leaders defend the repeal of the labor reform, in force since the Michel Temer government.

The intention of the PT leadership may remove Lula from the political center. Faced with the situation, Alckmin expressed concern about the former president’s position and is already talking to other legends about his future. At the same time, opponents of Lula raise fears of sudden changes in economic policy in a possible PT government.

Lula’s plan to get closer to politicians and parties outside the left is part of a strategy to try to liquidate the next elections in the first round, a possibility shown in election polls. However, in recent days, members of the PT, such as the party’s president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), have defended on social media the complete repeal of the labor reform.

“It’s time to revoke what went wrong: the Ceiling Law, the reform that did not generate jobs, fuel price policy. Stop wild privatization and review contracts that are harmful to the country”, declared the parliamentarian.

The concern with these issues was expressed by Alckmin to the president of Solidariedade, Paulinho da Força, during breakfast between the two yesterday, in São Paulo. The unionist took advantage of the occasion to invite the former toucan to join the legend. According to the politician, the topic had already been addressed before and, now, “we just have to wait.”

In the opinion of political scientist André César, Lula was wrong to put the labor reform into question at this moment. “I think it’s a blunder, because of Lula’s story. He put on the table a complicated and controversial topic that was not on the agenda. The media reacted, the market reacted and the opponents, too”, he stressed.

For César, Alckmin can make more stable alliances, if he wants to run for office in this year’s election. “The most ‘natural’ party after he left the PSDB would be the PSD, by Gilberto Kassab. For Alckmin, it is a much more interesting party, which has a much larger umbrella, which has strong structure and pretensions,” he observed. .

On the other hand, labor lawyer and professor of labor law at the University Center of Brasília (Ceub) Claudio Santos understands that the reform has positive points, but it has not delivered on its main objective: job creation. “It did not facilitate the creation, it did not generate new contracts. As much as the economy has not helped, the reform did not fulfill the mission it wanted, which was to reduce unemployment”, he pointed out.

The specialist cited positive aspects of the legislation, such as the worker being able to choose how he will take his vacation and negotiate overtime, but he stressed that the repeal of everything that was done in 2017 could be positive for the market. “In this case, the labor laws would fit what the Superior Labor Court (TST) understands as positive for the worker and would strengthen collective rights”, he concluded.

The possibility of an alliance between Lula and Alckmin provoked criticism from the most radical wings of the left and from voters of the so-called center-right. This is because the two politicians have already had disagreements and would have conflicting agendas in relation to the country’s demands.

For political scientist Leonardo Queiroz Leite, PhD in public administration and government from Fundação Getulio Vargas de São Paulo (FGV-SP), the behavior of politicians demonstrates a kind of personal promotion. “They were adversaries and, at one point, I would even say they were enemies. It is a very big inconsistency, because they are historical adversaries. So, it will be difficult not to convey an image of opportunism joining those who have always fought”, he emphasized.