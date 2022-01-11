Queen Elizabeth II prepares to celebrate 70 years of reign; know the party details | World

Pomp, splendor and a dessert contest will star in the festivities, scheduled for June 2nd to 5th, to celebrate the platinum jubilee, that is, the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, Buckingham Palace announced this Monday (10).

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor she was named queen on 6 February 1952, aged just 25, following the death of her father George VI.

On this date in 2022, the 95-year-old sovereign will become the first British monarch to reach 70 years of reign, now ahead of 15 Commonwealth countries after Barbados declared itself a republic in November.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves after attending a session at the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff, Wales, on October 14, 2021

To celebrate the occasion, Buckingham Palace announced four days of parties which will begin on June 2, the anniversary of Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 at Westminster Abbey, in the first and so far only televised ceremony of its kind in the UK.

Among the initiatives announced, there are two that seek to mark this historic day in memory. One of them, named “Jubilee Green Canopy”, will allow planting 60,000 trees across the country in 2022.

The other will consist of a national competition, open to all confectionery professionals and fans over the age of eight, “to create a new dessert dedicated to the queen”.

The five finalists will prepare their recipe for a jury, which will include the palace’s chef. The winning recipe will be made available to the public to be reproduced at neighborhood parties and traveled through “future generations”.

With this pompous celebration, the British monarchy, recently overshadowed by the monarch’s deteriorating health, which adds to several scandals within the royal family, hopes to generate positive news and improve its image.

Queen Elizabeth II appears in public with a cane for the first time since 2004

launching a four-day weekend, with Thursday and Friday declared public holidays for the occasion, the celebrations will begin with a parade through central London.

More than 1,000 soldiers, horses and musicians will march in the traditional Trooping the Color, which It is customary to celebrate the Queen’s birthday annually., but has not been held since the beginning of the pandemic after being canceled in 2020 and 2021.

Royal guard parade during Prince Philip's funeral in Windsor on April 17, 2021

Then, perpetuating a centuries-old tradition, 1,500 towns and cities in the country, the overseas territories and the Commonwealth countries will light a “cauldron” to celebrate the jubilee. On June 3, a religious ceremony will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The following day, Buckingham Palace will host a grand show featuring “the world’s biggest stars to celebrate some of the most important moments of the reign”. And on June 5, more than 200,000 “neighborhood parties” are planned to be organized by volunteers across the country.