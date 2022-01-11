Radeon RX 6500 XT announced for US$199 should really arrive for US$300

ASUS official website in Germany presents the product above the initially suggested price

Officially launched a week ago, during the CES 2022, the video card Radeon RX 6500 XT, gives OMG, had a suggested price of US$199, when presented by the developer at the fair. The scenario, however, seems to have quickly changed to the new GPU gives OMG. That’s because the real price of the device must be in the US$300, as shown on the official website of ASUS Germany

The chip that should be the cheapest in the world RDNA2 family gives OMG is presented by ASUS per €334 (~US$378.46), in its TUF Gaming, and the DUAL model, more affordable, for €299 (~US$338.80).

Some rumors about the real price being above the one presented already circulated in the last week, as pointed out by the VideoCardz portal. The information indicated that the product would reach the European market costing €299. Now the official website of ASUS confirms the addition of approx. 100€ upon arrival of the device on the market.

Radeon RX 6500 XT

THE OMG presented the Radeon RX 6500 XT during the CES 2022 for this to be a GPU that caters to the entry-level market at 1080p/high. The device is built in a process of 6 nanometers, brand new, with technology RDNA 2. The board loads to your specs 4 GB of memory GDDR6, GPU clocked at 2200 MHz

Check the model specs below. Radeon RX 6500 XT gives OMG.



According to OMG, a RX 6500 XT will be available on the market from the 19th of January. However, different from what the company suggests, the price must be above the US$199. The model should arrive to compete with devices like the GeForce GTX 1650, gives NVIDIA, meeting the current range of the input devices.

Via: VideoCardz, Andreas Schilling Source: Asus Germany