Rain continues? Forecast puts 12 states on alert this week

The week should be of heavy rain in many states in the Southeast, Midwest and North of Brazil. The Atlantic Convergence Zone (SACZ) is disfigured today, but the instability caused by the phenomenon persists in the coming days. At least 12 states in all regions of the country are on alert for possible heavy rainfall forecast in the coming days.

Some locations are already suffering from the consequences of the storms since last week, as is the case of cities in Minas Gerais, Bahia, Tocantins and Espírito Santo. In the case of Minas, the rains continue with heavy precipitation throughout the week.

Climatempo meteorologists warn of storms in Rio de Janeiro, northern São Paulo, Serra da Mantiqueira, Vale do Paraíba, southern Mato Grosso, Goiás and the Federal District.

Southeast

At the Rio de Janeiro, there is a high risk of storms in the interior of the state this Monday. Until at least Thursday (13), all regions may have moderate and heavy rain, with potential for flooding in urban centers and sudden rise in the level of rivers and streams, according to Climatempo.

In São Paulo, there is a high risk of thunderstorms in the east and north of the state today. Tomorrow, the rain persists in the state due to the action of a humidity corridor that operates in the state, but begins in the northern region of the country. In the north of São Paulo, the forecast is for periods with sun and rain showers at least until Wednesday (12).

In Minas Gerais, the rains that have been causing damage, risk of dams breaking and leaving hundreds of families homeless are expected to continue throughout the week.

The heavy rain over the weekend caused flooding and road closures in the Holy Spirit. According to Climatempo, in a 24-hour period, between 12:40 pm last Saturday and 12:40 pm yesterday, several municipalities accumulated 70 to 100 mm of rain, an amount considered very voluminous.

Today, there is a risk of heavy and voluminous rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the state. Lightning and gusts of winds of up to 45 km/h can still occur. As of tomorrow, the rain is more isolated and, on Wednesday, much of the state should no longer register rain.

North

According to Climatempo, today there is still a risk of storms in cities in Tocantins and in the east and northeast of Pará.

Midwest

An area of ​​low atmospheric pressure will intensify the storms and also cause occasional high volumes of rain in Mato Grosso do Sul, according to Climatempo. There is a high risk of storms in the north-central part of the state, as well as in Goiás and in the south and east of Mato Grosso.

North East

According to Climatempo’s forecast, the states that can also suffer from heavy rains today are Bahia (west), Piauí and Maranhão.

In recent weeks, the rains have punished the south of Bahia, which is still trying to get around the damage.

South

Rains may also fall heavily on the coast of Paraná, which, last week, registered floods in Curitiba and other coastal cities due to storms.

But the highlight of the southern region is an unusual heat wave that will make thermometers reach up to 43 ºC in municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul.