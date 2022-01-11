Rains cause ten more deaths in MG in just 24 hours; there are already 19 since the beginning of the rainy season | Minas Gerais

The State Civil Defense Coordination (Cedec) confirmed, on Tuesday morning (11), ten more deaths as a result of rain in Minas Gerais in just 24 hours.

Thereby, the number of victims in the state rose to 19 since the beginning of the rainy season, from October 1st until now.

The last confirmed deaths occurred in São Gonçalo do Rio Below, in the Central Region, Ervália, in the Zona da Mata, Dores de Guanhães and Caratinga, in the Vale do Rio Doce, and Brumadinho, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

Deaths in the rainy season in MG County number of deaths uberaba 1 Colonel Fabriciano 1 Nova Serrana 1 Engineer Caldas 1 Fisherman 1 Montes Claros 1 betim 1 Belo Horizonte 1 Sores de Guanhães two Sao Goncalo do Rio Below 1 Ervalia 1 caratinga two little mist 5 TOTAL 19

whole family buried

In São Gonçalo do Rio Below, the rain killed an 11-year-old girl last Sunday (9). A wall collapsed, hitting the room where the girl slept.

Also on Sunday, two people died and at least six others were injured after a slope collapsed about several residences in the Centro de Dores de Guanhães. The death of the other victim had already been confirmed this Monday by the Civil Defense.

In Caratinga, two deaths were recorded because of the heavy rains that hit the city on Sunday. A 41-year-old man died after the car he was in fell into the São Vicente stream, in the district of Santo Antônio do Manhuaçu. The other victim, 28, died after a landslide hit a house.

This Monday (10), in Ervália, a 20-year-old boy died while in a bar that was hit by a landslide. The victim’s body was rescued by the Fire Department.

Another rescue that mobilized firefighters this Monday was the search for a family that had been missing since Saturday (8). Five people died, including two children, aged 3 and 6..

The family was traveling from the city of Paula Cândido, in Zona da Mata, towards the Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, also in Greater BH. Due to the interdiction of the BR-040 after the overflow of a dike at the Pau Branco Mine, the victims took a detour, but they were surprised by the landslide in the region of the Retiro do Chalé condominium.

The other deaths in the state occurred in Uberaba, Coronel Fabriciano, Nova Serrana, Engenheiro Caldas, Pescador, Montes Claros, Betim and Belo Horizonte.

Some deaths take some time to compute. The man who died in Ouro Preto, for example, has not yet entered the Civil Defense bulletin, although his body was found on Monday (10).

The ten victims of the tragedy in Capitólio, on Saturday (8), also did not enter, because the Civil Defense says that awaits investigation into the cause of death.

homeless and homeless

Since the beginning of the rainy season, in October, 145 cities in Minas Gerais entered an emergency situation.

According to Civil Defense data, the number of homeless in the state reaches 3,481, 72 more than the day before. Regarding the number of displaced people, there were 22 new records in 24 hours, reaching 13,756.

The number differs from that reported by the prefectures. In Raposos, in Greater BH, for example, the mayor talks about 9,000 homeless people – more than half of the population.

