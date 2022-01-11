Rains in MG leave ten dead in 24 hours – 01/11/2022 – Daily life

At least ten people died in Minas Gerais in the last 24 hours as a result of heavy rains that hit the state, according to information from the State Civil Defense Coordinator released this Tuesday (11).

As a result, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the rainy season, which began on October 1, 2021, rose to 19. In the first days of 2022 alone, 13 deaths were recorded in Minas Gerais.

The ten deaths resulting from the Capitólio tragedy, when a rock came off and hit boats that were cruising through the region, will not be included in the rainfall balance until the end of the investigations. Technicians still don’t know if the storm actually contributed to the tragedy.

The latest victims recorded by the Civil Defense are from the following cities: Dores de Guanhães and Caratinga, in the Rio Doce Valley; São Gonçalo do Rio Below, in the central region of the state; Ervália, in the Minas Gerais forest area; and Brumadinho, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

In Brumadinho, five people from the same family died last Saturday (8), after the car they were traveling in was buried. The bodies were found this Monday (10), after searches carried out by the Civil and Military Police and the Fire Department. The victims’ family had notified authorities about the disappearance and asked for help on social media to find them.

The victims are Henrique Alexandrino, 41, Deisy Alexandrino, 40, Vitor Alexandrino, 6, Ana Alexandrino, 3, and Geovane Vieira, 42.

In São Gonçalo do Rio Below, about 85 km from Belo Horizonte, an 11-year-old girl lost her life after a wall collapsed over the room in which she slept. Her parents and sister were also at the residence, but were not hit.

In Caratinga, about 300 km from Belo Horizonte, two people died on Sunday (9).

One of them was a 41-year-old man, who died after the car he was driving was swept away by the current. He was trying to cross the bridge that gives access to the district of Santo Antônio do Manhuaçu. The passenger of the vehicle who was in the passenger seat managed to swim to the shore and save himself.

In another occurrence in the city, a landslide hit a house in the Santa Cruz neighborhood. A 29-year-old man died and a 62-year-old woman was rescued and taken to hospital.

In the city of Dores de Guanhães, 200 km from the capital, a landslide on a residential condominium left at least six people injured. Two people died.

In the municipality of Ervália, a 20-year-old man died due to a landslide that hit a bar and caused the establishment to collapse. He was rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital, but he couldn’t resist.

In Ouro Preto, two houses collapsed on Saturday (8). At the time of the accident, a 55-year-old man was sleeping in one of the affected properties and was buried. After three days of searching, firefighters found the victim’s body. This occurrence has not yet been accounted for by the Civil Defense bulletin.

In all, Minas Gerais has 145 municipalities in an emergency situation since the beginning of the rainy season, on October 1, 2021. Currently, 3,481 people are homeless and 13,756 are homeless.

The rains that hit the state also affect the movement of vehicles. According to data from the State Highway Police, in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (11), there were 88 partial interdiction points and 33 total interdiction points on federal and state highways.

Deaths in the rainy season in MG

Uberaba: 1

Colonel Fabriciano: 1

Nova Serrana: 1

Caldas Engineer: 1

Fisherman: 1

Montes Claros: 1

Betim: 1

Belo Horizonte: 1

Pains of Guanhães: 2

São Gonçalo do Rio Below: 1

Ervalia: 1

Caratinga: 2

Brumadinho: 5

Source: State Civil Defense Coordination