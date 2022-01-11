Rare ‘sea dragon’ fossil discovered in UK

Known as an ichthyosaur, the animal is about 10 meters long; the reptile is estimated to be 180 million years old

Anglian Water/Matthew Power Photography/Reuters Fossil discovered in England, in area belonging to Anglian Water



The fossil of an ichthyosaur, a marine reptile similar to dolphins, was found in England, at the United Kingdom. The area where the animal’s remains were found belongs to Anglian Water, a water company that said the find is the largest and most complete in the country. To get a faithful capture of the ichthyosaur’s proportions, a drone flew over the site and took pictures. According to Reuters, despite the British fossil being 10 meters long, this species could grow to 25 meters.

During a drain, Joe Davis, a conservationist at Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, discovered the ichthyosaur fossil. In a report to Reuters, he told about his experience with the unusual encounter. “The discovery was fascinating. It’s great to learn so much from the discovery and to think that this amazing creature once swam in the seas above us.” Known as the “sea dragon”, the ichthyosaur became extinct about 90 million years ago. Among its main features are large eyes and teeth.