Realme 9i debuts with 90 Hz screen and 50MP camera – Tudo em Tecnologia

Realme has made its new entry-level mid-range smartphone official, the Realme 9i official. The model arrives with a 6.6″ LCD display, Full HD+ resolution and support for a refresh rate ranging from 48 Hz to 90 Hz. In addition, it includes a 16MP front camera for selfies.

At the rear, the Realme 9i works with a triple camera setup. The main sensor takes 50MP photos and has an f/1.8 aperture. There’s also a pair of 2MP lenses for macro and black and white shots. In addition, it includes an LED flash to help with low-light photos.

In hardware, the device promises good performance with its 6nmm Snapdragon 680 chip. It comes out of the box with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space, but it has virtual RAM expansion of up to 5G and a microSD card to increase storage. Finally, it has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Screen: 6.6 inches, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate support

6.6 inches, Full HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate support Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM: 6GB (expandable to 5GB)

6GB (expandable to 5GB) Native Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: Triple 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (macro) + 50 MP (monochrome)

Triple 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (macro) + 50 MP (monochrome) Front cameras: 16 MP

16 MP Drums: 5,000mAh with support for 33W fast charging

5,000mAh with support for 33W fast charging Operational system: Android 11 under Realme UI 2.0 interface

Android 11 under Realme UI 2.0 interface Others: Side-mounted fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.0

The new Realme 9i is available now in Vietnam for VND 6,490,000. However, its global availability has not yet been disclosed by the company.