Realme 9i launched with Snapdragon 680, 5000 mAh battery and Android 12

Realme made official this week the arrival of the ‘realme 9i’ model, an intermediate device that hits the market with a balanced datasheet and should exceptionally serve users looking for a smartphone that delivers satisfactory performance and can perform the main daily tasks without major difficulties. The model stands out for being one of the first phones in this category to run the recently released Android 12 operating system natively and other interesting news.





07 Jan



07 Jan

The realme 9i features a simple front design that includes a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution and adaptive refresh rate from 30 Hz to 90 Hz, technology that is also present in other smartphones of the brand and is a differential especially during games. On the back there is a triple set of cameras aligned vertically on a rectangular module, a layout that is similar to what we find on the OnePlus 9 Pro, which although it is a device from another segment and price range, also adopted this positioning of the cameras. Unlike competitors, the new mid-ranger from realme does not display a teardrop or rectangular notch on its display, opting for a hole in the upper left corner to house the selfie camera with 16 MP resolution and f/2.1 aperture.

The main camera has 50 MP of resolution and f/1.8 PDAF aperture, followed by a macro and a telephoto lens, both with 2 MP of resolution and f/2.4 aperture. Moving on to the internal hardware, the realme 9i sports under the hood the Snapdragon 680 4G processor — chipset that also equips the vivo Y32 and focuses on balanced performance — with the Adreno 610 GPU and 6 GB of RAM memory soldered on the motherboard with the possibility of expansion to up to 11 GB of RAM using shared memory with internal storage. Its massive 5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging in the USB-C standard. The present operating system is Android 12 running under the Realme UI 3.0 interface

technical sheet

75.7 x 164.4 x 8.4 mm

6.6 inches – 2412x1080px

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD resolution

90 Hz refresh rate and hole in upper left corner

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform

Adreno 610 GPU

6 GB of RAM memory

128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD)

16 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

USB-C input, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band Wi-Fi

5,000 battery with 33W fast charging

Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0

Availability and price

For now, this version has only been announced in Vietnam in a single variant with 6GB/128GB in black and blue with a suggested value of US$ 290, something around BRL 1,640 in direct conversion. For now there is still no release forecast in other regions, but based on the company’s launch history, it is possible that this device will also be made official in India and Europe. realme has not commented on the possibility of launching in Latin America.

