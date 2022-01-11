Rebel: Giovanna Grigio and cast rock the beautiful clip of the anthem “Sálvame” in Portuguese (!!!) and announce a new season; come watch!

We were the ones who asked YES! “Rebelde” premiered on Netflix last Wednesday (5), and a lot of nostalgia emerged among RBD fans. To increase this nostalgia even more – or kill it a little bit – the new production released this Sunday night (9) a clip of the anthem “Sálvame”, theme by Mia Colucci (Anahi) in the 2004 soap opera.

The new version is even more special for Brazilian fans, as all the artists are singing in Portuguese. It is only fair, then, that the number was opened by Giovanna Grigio, representative of our country in the cast of the series. Needless to say, she rocked it, right?!

Then Alejandro Puente, Franco Masini, Andrea Chaparro and Azul Guaita joined the Brazilian. In a setting that refers to the snow – just like in the original clip of the song – the new rebels delivered everything, while scenes from the production were interspersed in the video. The new version of the anthem is now available on all digital platforms.

That wasn’t the only surprise in store for fans of the production this Sunday. In a digital event, called “Somos Todxs Rebelde”, some actors from the cast got together to announce something new: the series has been renewed for a second season! The artists answered questions from the audience and announced the clip for the Portuguese version of “Sálvame”… Brazilians deserve it, see?! “Rebelde” is among the 10 most watched products in the country since its debut.

In addition to the artists featured in the clip, she also participated in the Estefanía Villarreal event, who reprized her role as Celina Ferrer, a beloved figure from the old soap opera. The announcement of the new season has already brought the revelation of a new rebel among the group: the Mexican singer Saak. “I’m just going to tell you one thing, a little sentence: get ready, because the Elite Way School is going to catch fire,” said the artist about his character.

Interview with the cast

Exclusively to hugogloss.com, the actors had already told us that we would see many interpretations of old RBD songs. Alejandro Puente, Andrea Chaparro, Franco Masini, Giovanna Grigio and Selene also opened their hearts about the great responsibility of embarking on the reboot of a project so loved by the public.

“It’s a very important thing. I know that and I’m proud to be able to retell this story… I want to please the most closed fans. I think we want that, the cast. Because it’s a project that was made with a lot of love. We don’t want to belittle the previous version, on the contrary. We embrace it with a lot of love and we want the audience to be able to feel it. All fans are welcome“, said Alejandro. Watch in full: