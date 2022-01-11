Recife Airport has flights canceled due to the increase in Covid-19 and Influenza cases | Pernambuco

Recife International Airport, located in the city’s South Zone, had at least 22 flights canceled this Monday (10), of which 21 were from Azul and one from Latam. Cancellations are caused by the increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 and influenza, which affect airline employees and affect flights on several airlines in Brazil.

Latam reported that it canceled flight number 3563, which has Guarulhos (SP) as its destination, this Monday (10) and Tuesday (11).

In a note, the company informed that it had to cancel, in Brazil, about 1% of the domestic and international flights scheduled for the month of January. The list of flights impacted by the increase in sick crew members is available on the internet, as well as guidance on what to do in case of flight cancellations.

According to the website of the Brazilian Airport Infrastructure Company (Infraero), around 12:40 pm, there were 21 trips departing from Recife canceled by Azul throughout the day. Wanted by g1, the company said it did not detail the number of cancellations, but acknowledged that, “for operational reasons, some of its flights in the month of January are being rescheduled”.

The Infraero website recorded the cancellation of the following Azul flights, departing from Recife, this Monday:

02715 Petrolina – PE

04619 Guarulhos – SP

02645 Maceió – AL

04068 João Pessoa – PB

04072 Campina Grande – PB

02718 Aracaju – SE

05049 Christmas – RN

09094 Curitiba – PR

04606 Campina Grande – PB

02768 Guarulhos – SP

02848 Christmas – RN

02750 Maceió – AL

04201 Congonhas – SP

04666 Christmas – RN

02742 Aracaju – SE

04482 João Pessoa – PB

02872 Maceió – AL

02997 Aracaju – SE

04601 Maceió – AL

02819 João Pessoa – PB

04392 Palmas – TO

Also in a note, Azul reinforced that the crew members who had medical leave, “in their entirety”, had mild symptoms. The company also said that more than 90% of operations were operating normally on Monday and that affected customers “are being notified of the changes, re-accommodated on other flights of the company itself”.

THE g1 contacted Gol and TAP Portugal, which also operate at Recife International Airport, to find out if the companies had their operations affected, but received no response until the last update of this report.

