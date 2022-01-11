Record contracted, Sabrina Sato will have reality show on Globo channel

Contracted by Record, Sabrina Sato will have a program on GNT, Grupo Globo’s channel. She was released by her home to present the reality show Desapegue se For Capaz, scheduled to premiere in April. The communicator maintains her commitment to Edir Macedo’s station and will lead the second edition of Ilha Record, which should debut in July.

The proposal of Desapegue se For Capaz is to promote a transformation in the lives of participants through the reorganization of their own homes, with a combination of decoration, storage and sustainability. It will be Sabrina’s first project on pay TV.

“I always talk a lot about my artistic restlessness. Opening space for new experiences and discovering other possibilities in our lives is enriching. When I was invited by GNT to present Desapegue se For Capaz, I felt very honored to be part of a multiple channel, which always offers us great reflections on human behavior. It will be a new challenge in my career, in a house that inspires us”, said Sabrina in a press release.

Sabrina will have the help of the personal organizer Micaela Góes (from Santa Ajuda) and the architect Gabriela de Matos to enter someone’s house with the mission of making them let go of what is no longer useful in their life. They will take all their belongings – furniture, clothes and objects – to a shed, so that the person has an idea of ​​how much they have accumulated over the years and reflect on what makes sense to continue to be part of their trajectory.

The idea is to let go of as much as you can to make room for change, promoting not only tidying up, but a real life transformation. A proposal similar to that of Ordem na Casa, which Marie Kondo presented on Netflix in 2019.

The first season of Desapegue se For Capaz will have ten episodes, with weekly airing, and the recordings will begin in February, in São Paulo.

It is not the first time that Record has released one of its contractors to present a program in the competition: in 2018, Fábio Porchat received permission for Papo de Segunda, which he runs to this day on the same paid channel. At the end of that year, the artist ended his agreement with Edir Macedo’s broadcaster and migrated to Globo for good.

Sabrina also participated (as a guest) in Que História É Essa, Porchat? and Saia Justa, in the last two years, always with good repercussion. The “story” that she told on her friend’s program, by the way, was chosen by him as one of the best that have ever been narrated in the attraction.