Record releases Sabrina Sato for GNT – Prisma

Record did not put any obstacles in the way and complied with the request of the GNT channel, for Sabrina Sato to command the first season of the reality show “Desapegue Se For Capaz”, which is scheduled to premiere at the end of April.

The program’s proposal is to promote a transformation in the lives of participants through the reorganization of their own homes, combining decoration, storage and sustainability.

The program also represents a new beginning for Sabrina, who will make her first project on cable TV. GNT is a paid channel from Globo.

“I always talk a lot about my artistic restlessness. Making room for new experiences and discovering other possibilities in our lives is enriching. When I was invited by GNT to present ‘Desapegue se por Capaz’, I felt very honored to be part of a multiple channel, which always offers us great reflections on human behavior. It will be a new challenge in my career, in a house that inspires us”, celebrates Sabrina.

The first season will have 10 episodes, with weekly airing, and the recordings will begin in February, in São Paulo.

In each episode, Sabrina will count on the help of the personal organizer Micaela Góes and the architect Gabriela de Matos to enter someone’s house with the mission of making them let go of what is no longer useful in their life.

They will take all their belongings – furniture, clothes, objects – to a large shed, making the person aware of how much they have accumulated over the years and reflect on what makes sense to continue to be part of their trajectory.

The idea is to let go of as much as possible to make room for change, promoting not only a tidy but a true transformation of life.

“Sabrina has great ability to communicate widely with the public with affection, respect and grace. And to enter people’s homes, reveal each one’s intimacies, we are sure that Sabrina will have the welcome and fun that the attraction needs. We are very happy with your arrival at GNT”, comments Daniela Mignani, director of the Variety and News Unit – GNT, VIVA, Mais na Tela and Gestão de Negócios Globonews.

Sabrina Sato, now, will be in front of “Desapegue Se For Capaz”, but without leaving Record.

It is already possible to confirm her presence on “Ilha Record”, in its second season, in addition to other projects that are being specially developed for the presenter.