Remember the misses who have participated in ‘Big Brother Brasil’ and see how they are today

Coming to its 22nd edition, “Big Brother Brasil” always has a series of beautiful and attractive participants on its list. Among them, there are also those who have already won beauty contests. This year, Julia Gama, winner of Miss Brazil, is one of those listed on the internet to be in the box. But before her, a number of misses have already participated in the program. Check out:

Mari Gonzalez – ‘BBB20’

In addition to being a former Panicat and former BBB, Mari Gonzalez was Miss Lauro de Freitas, in Bahia, in 2013. In “BBB20”, Mari was the target of a conspiracy engineered by male participants in the game. The baianinha reached the final stretch of the edition and, today, she returned to acting as a fitness influencer alongside ex-BBB Jonas, with whom she has a relationship.

Isabella Cecchi – ‘BBB19’

The former sister was Miss Natal in 2014 and Miss Rio Grande do Norte Latina in 2016. While she was in the most watched house in Brazil, she told the other confined about the backstage of beauty pageants. Out here, the blonde was also involved in a title confusion, which was soon cleared up by her mother. Digital influencer, she married attorney Pedro Orduña in December and had as godmothers the ex-BBBs Paula Amorim, Carol Peixinho, Hari Almeida, Munik Nunes and Paula von Sperling.

Ieda Wobeto – ‘BBB17’

Ieda Wobeto was crowned Miss Canoas, in Rio Grande do Sul, in 1964. At 74, she impresses with her beauty. In 2019, the gaucho married Marcelo Gomes, 39, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, but is now single. She took third place in the edition of the program in which she participated.

Vivian Amorim – ‘BBB17’

Vice-champion of “Big Brother Brasil 17″, Vivian Amorim is Miss Amazonas 2012. After participating in the reality show, she bought her own house and invested in her artistic career, even presenting the ”Video show”. Last year, he commanded ”BBB – The elimination”, alongside Bruno de Lucca, at Multishow. Vivian is in the final stages of pregnancy with her first child, Malu, from her relationship with Leo Hirschmann.

Keep reading

Amanda Gontijo – ‘BBB14’

The “BBB14” also had the participation of Miss Divinópolis 2012, Amanda Contijo. She was eliminated after a triple Paredão with former BBBs Vanessa and Marcelo. She is dating a plastic surgeon and, after the show, has worked as an influencer, model and at a currency exchange.

Tatiele Polyana – ‘BBB14’

In “BBB14”, there was also a miss on the block: Tatiele Polyana, crowned Miss Cianorte, in Paraná, in 2011. After being eliminated from the edition, the blonde dedicated herself to bodybuilding and became a fitness muse. In 2019, she started studying nutrition.

Kamilla Salgado – ‘BBB13’

Another miss for the account: Kamilla Salgado, from ‘BBB13’, was crowned Miss Brazil World in 2010. She is married to former BBB Eliéser Ambrósio and, with him, had her first child, Bento, 1 year old. In addition to showing her routine as a digital influencer, the beauty runs a YouTube channel alongside her husband.

Adriana Sant’anna – ‘BBB11’

And we have a Miss Rio on the list! It’s Adriana Sant’Anna, crowned Miss Campos dos Goytacazes, in the North of the State, in 2011. Although her trajectory in the reality show was not the most emblematic, with the miss leaving on the eighth wall, she used the exhibition to change her life and , today, works as a digital influencer and coach. On social media, she shows the life of extreme luxury, with the right to imported cars in the garage and jet trips. She is married to former BBB Rodrigão, whom she met at the house and with whom she has two children. The two now live in the United States.

Francine Piaia – ‘BBB9’

Francine was marked by living a romance with Max Porto and by almost getting the better of her then boyfriend, winner of the “BBB9”. The beauty, who was Miss ABCD, in São Paulo, in 2007, works as a reporter and presenter on a radio, in addition to being a social media and painter. Single, she joined the adult content platform Only fans.

Natália Casassola – ‘BBB7’ and ‘BBB13’

Another miss with two stints on the program, on “BBB7” and “BBB13”, Natália Casassola was crowned Miss Rio Grande do Sul Juvenil in 2000. After separating from businessman Sergio Longhi, the former BBB is another one who joined Only Fans .

Michele Costa – ‘BBB9’

First eliminated from the edition, Michelle Costa was Miss Pernambuco in 2008. After the reality, she continued working as an actress and even had a role in ”Totally Awesome”, reprized during the pandemic on Globo. She also works as a digital influencer.

Grazi Massafera – ‘BBB5’

Grazi may be best known for her work on TV, but she was also a participant in “Big Brother Brasil 5”, even going to the final with winner Jean Wyllys. The year before the reality show, in 2004, the actress was crowned Miss Paraná. Currently, the beauty is dating Alexandre Machafer and is the mother of Sofia, 9 years old, from her union with Cauã Reymond.

Joseane Oliveira – ‘BBB3’ and ‘BBB10’

The beauty of Joseanne, crowned Miss Brazil in 2002, was much commented on in the two passages of the model by the reality show. On Monday

participation, however, it ended up being eliminated in the first wall. Today, she still advertises herself with the beauty title she received in the early 2000s and graduated in Business Administration.