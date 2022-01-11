Renata Vasconcellos tests positive for covid and Bonner awaits test

Journalist Renata Vasconcellos presented a positive diagnosis of covid-19 last Saturday (8), as reported by Globo for splash. The anchor of Jornal Nacional has “very mild” symptoms.

The Globo TV news was presented yesterday by Helter Duarte and Ana Luiza Guimarães — the titular duo made the presentation on Friday (7).

According to Globo’s communication team, Bonner can return to the bench today if the test for covid-19 is negative.

By protocol, the same that has been adopted by Globo since the beginning of the pandemic, William Bonner is away and will take the test on Tuesday (today). If it’s negative, it goes back to the bench on Tuesday. Globo communication

Yesterday, Bonner published a photo while complying with social isolation after performing the PCR test to find out if he has covid-19. “Symptoms: none. But for everyone’s safety, the protocol is to stay isolated until a negative PCR result is obtained. Tomorrow we will know,” he wrote.

The message still wished the “duchess” well, referring to Renata Vasconcellos.

The journalist published photos with the caption “it will pass” wearing masks. Bonner replied to one of them: “Of course you will, partner! Onward!”

Winner of the “Best of the Year” of “Domingão with Huck”, Renata took at least two doses of the vaccine against covid-19. It is always worth remembering: vaccinated people can catch the disease, but the risks of developing serious conditions – such as hospitalizations and deaths – are reduced due to the effectiveness of immunization.

A survey carried out at the request of UOL by Info Tracker, a data platform from USP (Universidade de São Paulo) and Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista), showed that between March 1 and November 15, 2021, 306,050 people died of covid in Brazil. In 79.7% of the cases (243 thousand), the victims had not taken any dose of the vaccine.

The number drops to 32 thousand (10.7%) among those who died after completing the vaccine cycle and to 29 thousand (9.7%) among those who took only one dose.

From March of last year until the end of the year, when the second dose of the immunizing agent was applied among Brazilians, deaths from the disease plummeted 94%.