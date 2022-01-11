Renato Aragão sues bank and former employee for loss of R$ 3.3 million

posted on 01/11/2022 11:26 / updated on 01/11/2022 11:26



(credit: Zé Paulo Cardeal/TV Globo)

Comedian Renato Aragão is in a multimillion-dollar dispute against Banco Santander. Famous for playing the character Didi, from Os Trapalhões, Aragão, his wife, Lilian Taranto, and their company, Renato Aragão Produções Artísticas, are suing the bank. They allege tampering in the clearing of checks that would have generated a loss of around R$3.3 million. The information comes from journalist Ancelmo Góis, from the newspaper The globe.

According to the journalist, “the checks, issued by the company to distribute profits to Renato and Lilian, would have been altered by a then employee. According to the lawsuit, Lilian and Renato Aragão accuse Alexandre Reis Costa, who was later fired and is responding to a lawsuit criminal offense for embezzlement, and to a labor action.”

The proceeding is taking place at the 7th Civil Court of Barra, in Rio de Janeiro, and is suspended pending decisions on other proceedings – criminal and labor – in progress. Santander did not comment on the case until the last update of this report.