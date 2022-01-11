Representation of São Paulo has the presence of reinforcements and four embezzlement by covid-19

São Paulo’s pre-season officially started this Monday. The tricolor players presented themselves at the Barra Funda CT to carry out tests for covid-19 before the first training session of the year. Members of the technical committee and the board also underwent testing.

The procedure performed on this Monday was through the system drive Thru. In addition to the old acquaintances of the crowd, reinforcements Rafinha, Alisson, Patrick and Jandrei were also present at the CT.

Already Tiago Volpi, Miranda, Pablo, and Gabriel, who tested positive during their vacation from the club, did not perform and continue to fulfill isolation assisted by the medical department of São Paulo.

This Tuesday, the players will return to the CT to be divided into two groups. One of them will undergo medical examinations in a hospital, while the other will already do the first with the coaching staff in the 2022 season.

The club also informed that, on Wednesday, those who trained will undergo examinations, while those who went to the hospital will train normally at the Barra Funda CT. São Paulo’s first match of the season will be against Guarani, in Campinas, at 21:30 (Brasília time) on January 27th.

