Residents of 48 cities will withdraw the advance salary bonus!

Workers with a formal contract from 48 municipalities in Minas Gerais and Bahia affected by the floods, in December 2021, will be entitled to withdraw the salary bonus on February 8, regardless of the month of birth. The announcement was made recently by the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Onyx Lorenzoni, and by the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães.

The measure applies to municipalities recognized in an emergency situation by the Civil Defense in two ordinances issued by the Ministry of Regional Development on December 10 of last year. In all, there were 31 municipalities in Minas Gerais and 17 cities in Bahia.

With a benefit of up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212), the 2022 round of the salary bonus will be paid to those enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) who worked with a formal contract in 2020 and received, on average, up to two minimum wages.

The money should have been paid in 2021, but it was postponed to this year on the recommendation of the Comptroller General of the Union. The postponement released R$ 7.6 billion in last year’s Budget.

Calendar

The labor minister and Caixa president also detailed the 2022 salary bonus payment schedule. The dates were approved last week by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat).

Private sector workers, enrolled in the PIS, will receive from February 8 to March 31, through Caixa. As for civil servants, military and state employees, registered in Pasep, the payment goes from February 15th to March 24th, being made by Banco do Brasil.

Traditionally, the salary bonus was paid in the year following the year worked over 12 months, with each batch corresponding to the employee’s month of birth. Now, the payment will be made over two months, with an accelerated schedule. According to Pedro Guimarães, Caixa is prepared to accelerate the flow of payments.

“We will pay 2 million people a day. For those who paid 8 million people on the same day at the time of emergency aid, there is no question here. We are advancing the annual payment schedule by 10 months. This is an effort that has never been undertaken. We will do it operationally, safely, without any problem”, said the president of Caixa.

Check payment dates below.

Workers in the private sector who are paid by Caixa Econômica Federal

Birth month Pay day January February 8th February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

Public sector workers, who are paid by Banco do Brasil

end of registration Pay day 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24

Query

Private sector workers will be able to consult the benefit situation and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps from February. If the participant is linked to Pasep, he can check his balance on the page Consult your Pasep or call the Banco do Brasil Customer Service (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior) or Alô Trabalhador , telephone 158.

Value

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

Original from Agência Brasil