Residents of 48 cities will withdraw the advance salary bonus!

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Residents of 48 cities will withdraw the advance salary bonus! 6 Views

Workers with a formal contract from 48 municipalities in Minas Gerais and Bahia affected by the floods, in December 2021, will be entitled to withdraw the salary bonus on February 8, regardless of the month of birth. The announcement was made recently by the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Onyx Lorenzoni, and by the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães.

The measure applies to municipalities recognized in an emergency situation by the Civil Defense in two ordinances issued by the Ministry of Regional Development on December 10 of last year. In all, there were 31 municipalities in Minas Gerais and 17 cities in Bahia.

With a benefit of up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212), the 2022 round of the salary bonus will be paid to those enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) who worked with a formal contract in 2020 and received, on average, up to two minimum wages.

The money should have been paid in 2021, but it was postponed to this year on the recommendation of the Comptroller General of the Union. The postponement released R$ 7.6 billion in last year’s Budget.

Calendar

The labor minister and Caixa president also detailed the 2022 salary bonus payment schedule. The dates were approved last week by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat).

Private sector workers, enrolled in the PIS, will receive from February 8 to March 31, through Caixa. As for civil servants, military and state employees, registered in Pasep, the payment goes from February 15th to March 24th, being made by Banco do Brasil.

Traditionally, the salary bonus was paid in the year following the year worked over 12 months, with each batch corresponding to the employee’s month of birth. Now, the payment will be made over two months, with an accelerated schedule. According to Pedro Guimarães, Caixa is prepared to accelerate the flow of payments.

“We will pay 2 million people a day. For those who paid 8 million people on the same day at the time of emergency aid, there is no question here. We are advancing the annual payment schedule by 10 months. This is an effort that has never been undertaken. We will do it operationally, safely, without any problem”, said the president of Caixa.

Check payment dates below.

Workers in the private sector who are paid by Caixa Econômica Federal

Birth monthPay day
JanuaryFebruary 8th
FebruaryFebruary, 10th
MarchFebruary 15th
AprilFebruary 17th
MayFebruary 22
JuneFebruary, 24
JulyMarch, 15
AugustMarch 17
SeptemberMarch 22
OctoberMarch 24
NovemberMarch 29th
DecemberMarch 31

Public sector workers, who are paid by Banco do Brasil

end of registrationPay day
0February 15th
1February 15th
twoFebruary 17th
3February 17th
4February 22
5February, 24
6March, 15
7March 17
8March 22
9March 24

Query

Private sector workers will be able to consult the benefit situation and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps from February. If the participant is linked to Pasep, he can check his balance on the page Consult your Pasep or call the Banco do Brasil Customer Service (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior) or Alô Trabalhador , telephone 158.

Value

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

Original from Agência Brasil

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Brazil expects the omnipresent scenario to increase the ‘drunk’ of cachaça in the world – Money Times

Brazilian alcoholic beverage tries to overcome the difficulties of sanitary and conjunctural barriers (Image: Valter …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved