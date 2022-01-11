Restrictions against unvaccinated people take effect in Italy – News

This Monday (10) the package of restrictions by the government of Italy came into force to make life difficult for people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The rules were approved at the end of December, but Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office still gave about two weeks for anti-vax vaccines to start the immunization cycle to avoid being penalized by the restrictions.

The new guidelines are based on extending the requirement for the so-called “enhanced green pass”, a health certificate granted only to people vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 for less than six months.

This document was already mandatory in sporting events, concerts, nightclubs and covered areas of bars and restaurants, but as of this Monday, it will also be charged in hotels and receptive structures, outdoor restaurant tables, congresses, fairs, cable cars, swimming pools, cinemas and even public transport.

In addition, the reinforced green pass became mandatory for participation in parties and ceremonies. In practice, anyone who has not been vaccinated against Covid or has not been cured of the disease for less than six months will be excluded from most social life in the country.

According to the Italian government, about 5.4 million people aged 12 and over have not yet had their first dose of the vaccine, with approximately 2.1 million in the 50-year-old age group, for which immunization has become mandatory.

Italy is experiencing an explosion in cases due to the Ômicron variant and has been recording consecutive records of daily contagions, although hospitalizations and deaths are growing at a much slower pace and their numbers are far from their peaks in the pandemic.

The country currently accounts for almost 2 million active cases of Covid, but about 99% of these people are in home isolation and did not need hospitalization.