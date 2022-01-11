Richarlyson is announced as a commentator for Globo: ‘New moment’

Former player Richarlyson is Globo’s newest commentator. At 39 years old, the multi-champion for São Paulo was announced today as a reinforcement of the carioca station by “Globoesporte.com”, and will make his debut during the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

About to start a “new life”, Richarlyson showed concern about the language he will use, and said he was inspired by Caio Ribeiro, also a commentator and former player.

“I feel a mix of everything. I usually say that when I’m serious, I’ll be serious. When I talk about serious tactics, I’ll talk about tactics, but there’s a moment of relaxation. I’ll be able to talk about something from my time gamer, something that happened to me, a friend of mine. I think the most important thing is the language I want to use. We know that on the other side there are people who will want a simpler language,” Richarlyson told GE.

“I feel an unparalleled happiness. It’s all I want. My story alone speaks, for everything I’ve built within football. Now it’s time to work on this second part. Being closer, knowing the clubs’ stories. new life, a new moment”, he added.

The newcomer praised the style of Caio Ribeiro, and believes that he “fits a lot in the style” of his now co-worker.

“I’ve always really liked Caio Ribeiro’s positioning. I think I get into his context a lot. He was always a very simple guy, but very focused on what I have to say. Briefly. Never belittling the athlete, always bringing the positive parts more than the negative ones. I’ve never seen Caio say that someone is not a good player. If the guy is bad, he says that the player doesn’t make a good game, but he has quality, he remembers good times. I like the way Caio wants to broadcast to the viewer”, said the new commentator for Grupo Globo.

The former player also revealed that his “godfather” at Globo was commentator Roger Flores. A joke after the recording of “Boleiragem”, a SporTV program, was the starting point for Richarlyson’s new profession.

“I want people to feel comfortable (talking to me). That they can help me. I’m a person who loves constructive criticism. Some things that people don’t like, if you can give me a touch, it will always be very welcome. Above all, he will be a Richarlyson as he was in football, with personality, but always with the aim of learning. I would like to thank the people at SporTV, especially George Guilherme, for giving me this opportunity. , nor tearing silk. And Roger Flores, because it was through him that my interest came to SporTV. He is my godfather in this new endeavor”, he concluded.