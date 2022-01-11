Richarlyson is the new Globo commentator: “A new life” | football

Richarlyson is the new commentator for Globo. Multi-champion for São Paulo and with a passage through other clubs, the 39-year-old former player should debut in his new role during the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, which runs until January 25th.

– I feel a mix of everything. I usually say that when it comes time to be serious, I will be serious. When it comes to talking about serious tactics, I’ll talk about tactics, but there’s a moment of relaxation. I’ll be able to talk about something from my time as a player, something that happened to me, a friend of mine. I think the most important thing is the language I want to use. We know that on the other side there are people who will want a simpler language – said Richarlyson.

– I feel a unique happiness. It is all that I want. My story alone speaks, for everything I’ve built within football. Now it’s time to work on that second part. Being closer, knowing the stories of the clubs. It’s a new life, a new moment.

1 of 1 Richarlyson, new Globo commentator — Photo: Reproduction Richarlyson, new Globo commentator — Photo: Reproduction

A footballer from 2001 to 2021, Richarlyson says he will be inspired by the style of his friend Caio Ribeiro, also a commentator for Globo.

– I always liked Caio Ribeiro’s position very much. I think I get into that context a lot. He was always a very simple guy, but very focused on what I have to say. Succinctly. Never belittling the athlete, always bringing out the positives more than the negatives. I’ve never seen Caio say that someone is not a good player. If the guy is bad, he says that the player doesn’t have a good game, but he has quality, he remembers good times. I like the way Caio wants to transmit to the viewer – he explained.

Richarlyson says he is open to criticism and is grateful for the opportunity. The former player recalls that the idea of ​​the new role came from a joke with Roger Flores after recording Boleiragem, a program presented by the also commentator on sportv.