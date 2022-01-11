Richarlyson is the new Globo commentator: “A new life” | football

Richarlyson is the new commentator for Globo. Multi-champion for São Paulo and with a passage through other clubs, the 39-year-old former player should debut in his new role during the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, which runs until January 25th.
– I feel a mix of everything. I usually say that when it comes time to be serious, I will be serious. When it comes to talking about serious tactics, I’ll talk about tactics, but there’s a moment of relaxation. I’ll be able to talk about something from my time as a player, something that happened to me, a friend of mine. I think the most important thing is the language I want to use. We know that on the other side there are people who will want a simpler language – said Richarlyson.
– I feel a unique happiness. It is all that I want. My story alone speaks, for everything I’ve built within football. Now it’s time to work on that second part. Being closer, knowing the stories of the clubs. It’s a new life, a new moment.
Richarlyson, new Globo commentator — Photo: Reproduction
A footballer from 2001 to 2021, Richarlyson says he will be inspired by the style of his friend Caio Ribeiro, also a commentator for Globo.
– I always liked Caio Ribeiro’s position very much. I think I get into that context a lot. He was always a very simple guy, but very focused on what I have to say. Succinctly. Never belittling the athlete, always bringing out the positives more than the negatives. I’ve never seen Caio say that someone is not a good player. If the guy is bad, he says that the player doesn’t have a good game, but he has quality, he remembers good times. I like the way Caio wants to transmit to the viewer – he explained.
Richarlyson says he is open to criticism and is grateful for the opportunity. The former player recalls that the idea of the new role came from a joke with Roger Flores after recording Boleiragem, a program presented by the also commentator on sportv.
– I want people to feel comfortable (to talk to me). That can help me. I am a person who loves constructive criticism. Some things that people don’t like, if you can give me a touch, it will always be very welcome. Above all, he will be a Richarlyson as he was in football, with personality, but always ready to learn. I would like to thank the people at sportv, especially George Guilherme, for giving me this opportunity. It’s not sucking up or tearing silk. And much more Roger Flores, because it was through him that my interest came to sportv. He is my godfather in this new endeavor.