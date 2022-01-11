Rio Piranga in Ponte Nova is already 15% above the level of overflow – Horizontes

The rains that have hit Minas Gerais for days have caused disturbances that have affected more than 17,000 people and left 3,409 homeless. In the city of Ponte Nova, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais, the Piranga River has exceeded the overflow limit and has already left some families homeless.

According to Mayor Wagner Mol, the most affected are riverside residents, especially those living in the lower parts of the city. “The families were notified. Most of the displaced are staying with relatives and the others were sent to schools”, says the mayor. EWle did not know how many families are homeless.

Mol says that the Vila Oliveira district is the one that is suffering the most from the overflow of the Piranga River. The problem is that some families did not want to leave their homes and the mayor himself had to go to the locality to help with the removal.

To get an idea of ​​the effect of continuous rains on the river that crosses Ponte Nova, its normal flow is 90 to 100 m³ per second. If the volume of water reaches 550 m³ per second, there is a risk of overflow. According to Wagner Mol, the Piranga is at 637 m³ per second, which represents 15% above the alert level.

IAU paralyzed

The Government of Minas reported this Monday (10) that the activities of the Integrated Service Unit (UAI) of Ponte Nova were temporarily suspended due to the risk of flooding.

Rio Piranga is in front of the UAI unit. The information was confirmed by the mayor.

The Minas Gerais government’s recommendation is that people with scheduled appointments choose new dates. Scheduling can be done through the MG Portal and the MG APP Citizen app. Some services are available on these platforms.

