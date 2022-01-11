rivers exceed 5 m, flood 9 cities and 1500 leave homes

The heavy rains that hit the north and northwest of Rio de Janeiro, since last Thursday (6), leave 1,500 people homeless (300) or homeless (1,200) and caused landslides, landslides and roadblocks in the region. The balance of residents affected by the rains was updated by the state government this afternoon.

At least nine cities were affected—Itaperuna, Natividade, Porciúncula, Bom Jesus de Itabapoana, Itaocara, Italva, Laje do Muriaé, Cambuci and Santo Antônio de Pádua. The Muriaé, Carangola, Itabapoana, Pomba and Paraíba do Sul rivers overflowed.

The city of Porciúncula is the region with the highest number of affected by the rains. There are 600 homeless, 149 homeless and 1,800 people affected, according to the city hall.

The Carangola River in the region, which also bathes municipalities in Minas Gerais – also affected by the rains – reached a level of 6.80 m this morning. The transshipment alert occurs when the waters of the river reach 5.20 m.

Many city streets are flooded and two schools have been made available as shelters for flood victims. There are also fallen trees and road barriers, which are being removed by Civil Defense teams.

Landslide on Morro São Pedro in the municipality of Natividade (RJ) Image: Reproduction / Natividade City Hall

Other clogged cities and highways

Other cities in the region also suffer from the increase in river levels, which puts the municipalities on high alert. In Bom Jesus de Itabapoana, the city government reported that 250 people were affected by the rain and 20 families are homeless.

In Itaperuna, the number of displaced people until early this morning was 13 people. The Muriaé River reached the overflow level with the water level marked at 5.23 m. According to the city hall, the river should reach 5.50 m at 7pm today.

In Itaocara, the city government reported that the Paraíba do Sul river, in the Portela district, is at a level of 5.20 m, with a risk of rising in the coming hours. There are flooded streets. The region also has the Pomba River, which is also at risk of overflowing.

In Natividade, a ravine landslide was recorded on Morro São Pedro. There were no injuries. The city government claims that the level of the Carangola River has reached 5.65 m. The limit not to overflow is 5.20 m.

Cambuci, on the other hand, is on alert with the river level almost 1 m above the overflow limit, and Santo Antônio de Pádua has eight homeless people. A field hospital was set up to attend emergencies in the regions.

Three roads were blocked as a result of the rains. Part of the RJ-146 at the time of Visconde de Imbé, in Trajano de Moraes, gave way. A video recorded the condition of the highway that had traffic stopped. State roads 134 and 172 were also blocked.

What does the state government say?

The state government said that it has been monitoring the damage and damage caused by the rains in several regions of Rio de Janeiro since Thursday (6th) and that the most affected municipalities are receiving maximum attention, with teams and machinery to minimize the damage.

“The entire structure of the state is mobilized to act in support of the affected cities. The State Center for Monitoring and Alert of Natural Disasters (Cemaden-RJ) monitors weather conditions and rainfall levels, sending alerts”, stated Governor Cláudio Castro ( PL) by means of a note.

The Fire Department works to transport people affected by the rain in several municipalities. In the Serrana Region, the Civil Defense is monitoring the possibility of landslides.

The geological risk is also considered high in municipalities in Baixada Fluminense and Costa Verde, the government said.