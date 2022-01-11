Rizek praises Durcesio and sees SAF and John Textor as bets to save Botafogo from ‘risk of disappearing’

Presenter André Rizek, from SporTV, believes that the transformation of Botafogo in a club-company it is a bet to “save” the Carioca Alvinegro from the “risk of disappearing”.

On his social media, the journalist took advantage of the announcement of the signing of a binding contract with Eagle Holdings, John Textor’s fund, to reflect on the future of Botafogo. The American businessman is going to buy 90% of the Alvinegra Football Society (SAF).

Rizek also congratulated President Durcesio Mello for leading the change in the current Brazilian champions of Série B.

“The president has great merit. He knows that with the club’s old policy, of which he is an exponent, Botafogo was in danger of disappearing“, began Rizek in a post on Twitter.

“There was no solution in sight in the associative model. He makes a bet to save Botafogo – which is his fans, his history. And not your leaders“, he added.

John Textor arrived in Rio de Janeiro last Friday and, in the last few days, was meeting with Glorioso’s leadership, in addition to visiting the club’s headquarters, such as Nilton Santos Stadium and the training center.

Subsequently, the offer will be taken to the Deliberative Council for voting. If approved, the partners will give the final endorsement at the General Meeting, scheduled for Friday. After this process, Textor and Alvinegro will have 60 days to complete the process.