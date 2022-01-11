RJ: Woman stabs 6 and 3-year-olds to death and attempts suicide

Two children, aged 6 and 3, were stabbed to death in Guapimirim (RJ) on Monday (10). According to the police, the suspect of committing the crime is Stephany Ferreira Peixoto, 36, who then tried to kill herself. The information is from the Extra newspaper.

The woman tried to cut her wrists and was taken to José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, where she is under police escort. She will be indicted for doubly aggravated murder. “We are still trying to understand what motivated this crime,” delegate Antônio Silvino Teixeira, head of the 67th DP (Guapimirim) told Extra.

According to investigators, after killing her children, the woman called her husband and said she was killing herself. The man went to the house but couldn’t open the door. The police were called and upon entering the scene, agents found the children dead and the woman bloodied.

The children’s bodies were taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) in Teresópolis.

In a note, the Municipal Prefecture of Guapimirim, through the Municipal Secretary of Education, published a note of condolence on social media.

know more

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

