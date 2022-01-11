Robert Durst, billionaire convicted of killing best friend and confessing on TV show, dies | World

Robert Durst, a billionaire in the US real estate market, died this Monday (10), at the age of 78, sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for killing his best friend and confessing to the crime during the recording of a program. of TV.

Durst was also charged with the death of Kathie Durst, his wife who disappeared in 1982.

Kathie was 29 years old when she disappeared on January 31, 1982, and her body was never found. Durst divorced her in 1990, citing abandonment, in 2017 she was declared legally dead at the request of her family.

Berman was shot in the back of the head in 2000 at her Beverly Hills home, and the American billionaire has always denied being the perpetrator. The suspicion is that he wanted to stop her from going to the police and testifying about his wife’s disappearance.

Documentary makes a comeback

Durst had never been charged with Kathie’s death, but he incriminated himself in the documentary “The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst”.

Durst was confronted with a letter he had sent to his friend, very similar to the cryptic, anonymous note the police received regarding the location of the writer’s body.

Seemingly unaware that a lapel mic was still on as he paused recording to go to the bathroom, Durst mutters “There, they got you” and “Kill them all, of course.”

Audio was shown at the conclusion of the documentary, and the billionaire was arrested hours after the last episode aired in 2015.

At trial, her lawyers claimed that Durst had sent the note to the police after finding Berman’s body and panicking, but that didn’t mean he had killed her friend.

Texas death and treasured fortune

The documentary also addresses the 2001 murder of a neighbor of Durst’s in Texas, whose body was found dismembered. He admitted to dismembering his neighbor, but claimed the murder was in self-defense and the charges against him were dropped..

The Durst family is one of the richest in the US and is ranked 47th in the Forbes ranking., with an estimated fortune of US$ 8.1 billion (about R$ 46 billion at the current price).