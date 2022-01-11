Robert Durst, billionaire who revealed murder of friend on TV, dies

Robert Durst, a millionaire convicted of the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, and subject of the HBO docuseries “The Jinx”, died today at the age of 78. He was being held in Stockton, California.

According to Variety, Durst has been sick since he caught Covid in 2020. He died at San Joaquin General Hospital.

At the end of “The Jinx”, apparently unaware that a microphone on his clothes was still on when he interrupted the recording to go to the bathroom, Durst muttered to himself, “There, they got you” and “I killed them all, of course.” .

In September last year, he was found guilty of the crime that took place in 2000. The tycoon wanted to prevent Berman from talking to the police about his wife’s disappearance.

Graduated in Lehigh University in Pennsylvania (USA), Durst was part of one of the wealthiest families in the powerful real estate dynasties of New York.

he was the son of seymour Durst and brother of commercial developer Douglas Durst. Despite this, he cut ties with his family and his companies in 2006.

According to the British tabloid “The Sun”, the estate of Durst is valued at US$ 65 million (approximately R$ 356 million).

Until the release of the series “The Jinx“, he had shunned the media and lived a recluse. Berman’s death was not the first Durst faced a trial. In 2003, he told police he killed and dismembered a neighbor in Galveston, in Texas, two years earlier.

At the time, the tycoon claimed to have shot the man and cut him. Prosecutors said he wanted to steal the man’s identity and escape the investigation into his wife’s disappearance.

Just last year, he became a suspect in the mysterious disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst, in 1982.

Kathie Durst She was 29 years old when she disappeared on January 31, 1982. Her body was never found and, at her family’s request, she was declared legally dead in 2017. Robert Durst divorced from Kathie in 1990, alleging abandonment.