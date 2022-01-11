Rocha: Flamengo’s failure in 2021 will be Paulo Sousa’s greatest ally – 01/11/2022

Paulo Sousa was officially introduced at Flamengo and impressed positively by the knowledge of the squad, the fundamental principles of current football (time and space) and by the demand for commitment from the first day.

Perfect. But for those who have memory, the last three red-black coaches, or the three post-Jorge Jesus, also spoke what fans and press wanted to hear, within the context of the time. Domènec Torrent reinforced the idea of ​​offensive football, Rogério Ceni promised to rescue concepts applied by Jesus and Renato Gaúcho guaranteed that the locker room would have peace for the players to return to surrender.

The three were also praised at the beginning of the work. Vehicles reported that the athletes praised the quality of the training of the first two and the joy of the cast to work with the last one. At the end, close to the layoffs, they describe the more tense environment, with questions about the same methods and practices.

Deep down, Paulo Sousa needs the same as his dismissed predecessors and any professional in football. The two “magic R’s”: support and results.

And that’s where the team’s failure in 2021, without any relevant title, becomes the Portuguese coach’s greatest ally. Because without cups there is no captive chair in the starting lineup, nor a star interfering with training schedules. Much less the perception that only talent, without hard work, guarantees achievements.

The climate and “hunger” can be similar to 2019. Sousa is already showing signs that he and his commission will have the keys to the Training Center. He spoke of “invisible training”, the player’s permanence in the CT for training in two periods, when possible. He also reinforced the obvious: with a tiring, short season and absences due to call-ups, the squad will rotate a lot.

Everything was perfect in the speech. We will see in practice. Because charging without results in Brazil is a death sentence. Or can anyone imagine Jorge Jesus with all that authority in 2019 if he arrived in August with the team eliminated in the Copa do Brasil and also the Libertadores, in case of failure against Emelec in the round of 16?

It is up to the management to provide support. And then Paulo Sousa has an advantage over his predecessors: as he was hired even with the possibility of closing with Jesus, the tendency is for Landim, Braz and Spindel to support the coach to the limit, or even insist beyond the strong pressure that may occur through press, social networks and influencers.

The problem is if everything doesn’t go very well and Jesus remains free on the market, on a “sabbatical” period and sending signals, through the Portuguese press, that he intends to return. Now there are many who are proud, even calling the Brazilian and Libertadores champion coach in 2019 a “traitor”, but if the team is in bad shape, stumbling on Carioca and Libertadores, in addition to an eventual defeat to Galo in the Brazilian Supercup, the context changes radically.

Let’s see what Paulo Sousa achieves in this very particular universe called Flamengo. The beginning is promising, but football is not made with words in the wind.