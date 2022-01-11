Rodrigo Faro tattoos his arm with Deolane Bezerra’s face and declares himself

Rodrigo Faro paid an unusual tribute to Deolane Bezerra this Sunday (9/1), at Hora do Faro. When visiting the mansion of Kevin, the late husband of the “doctor”, the presenter surprised Deolane with a tattoo of her on his arm. “I did a tribute for you. Didn’t you see anything different about me? The tribute is complete”, said Faro, drawing laughter from the influencer.

“Guys, what is that? It’s a lie, right? Only can! Guys, I had so many tattoos”, she commented, laughing. The henna design, a technique for making temporary tattoos, was not so faithful to Deolane’s face, who joked: “Look how beautiful, I’m very hot, Brazil! Look at that harmonious face,” he said. “I can’t say anything either because, soon, I’ll be smiling like this, I’m so stretched out”, commented Faro.

Another surprise set up by Faro was the sending of a sound car with messages of love. Deolane had to move into her new home, valued at R$11 million, because her neighbors began to complain about the noise her fans made from crowding outside the building where she lived in the east side of São Paulo.

“Hello, we are here in front of her house, the mother is blown away. I have a few sentences here for you, Dr. Deolane. Pay attention and listen with your heart. Dr. Deolane, you’re not a broken GPS, but you drive me around, you beautiful. How many people wouldn’t want to say that to her? Pleasure, my name is coffee, because I’m dying to keep you up all night”, joked the presenter.