Roman Empire Coin Treasure Found Thanks to Hungry Badger

Money with more than 1500 years of existence was found in northern Spain near the animal’s den

Pixabay Badger would have more difficulty finding food because of the blizzard passage through Spain



A treasure trove of coins minted by the Roman Empire may have been discovered in Spain, thanks to excavations carried out not by archaeologists, but for a badger hungry while looking for food. The 209 coins were in a cave in the municipality of Grado, in the region of Asturias, in the north of the European country, and were minted between the 3rd and 5th centuries AD. They were found in a mound of sand next to a badger’s hole, near the entrance to the animal’s burrow. A local resident saw the coins and informed authorities. A group of investigators and archaeologists went to the site to check the situation and dig up the coins that were still underground. The discovery came in early 2021, shortly after the passage of snowstorm Filomena, which would have forced the badger to work harder to forage for food. An article about the coins was published in the Cadernos de Prehistoria e Arqueologia of the Autonomous University of Madrid in December and the Spanish press reported the discovery on Monday, 10th. The coins came from “the north and the eastern Mediterranean”, from places like Antioch, Constantinople, Thessalonica, Rome, Arles, Lyon and even London, according to the article. “To date, this is the largest treasure trove of Roman coins found in a cave in northern Spain,” the researchers said.