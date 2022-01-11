Roman treasure found in Spain thanks to a badger – News

A hoard of more than 200 coins from the Roman period has been found in northwest Spain, thanks to a badger looking for food, according to archaeologists. The discovery was revealed at the end of last December, in the Cadernos de Prehistoria e Arqueologia of the Autonomous University of Madrid, a periodical publication.

The Spanish press reported the discovery this week, exactly one year after the gigantic blizzard Filomena, which paralyzed much of the country in early 2021 and caused disturbances in the ecosystem, forcing some animals to look for food in different places than usual.

According to the article published by the archaeologists, the coins were found in the cave of La Cuesta, in Berció, in Asturias, “among all the sand possibly extracted by a badger, at the entrance of its den”.

A local resident saw the coins and alerted authorities. In April last year, a group of researchers and archaeologists went to the site to collect the coins and dig up the ones that were still underground.

“It is a set of 209 pieces from the 3rd and 5th centuries”, originating “from the north and the eastern Mediterranean”, from places such as Antioch, Constantinople, Thessalonica, Rome, Arles, Lyon and even London, according to the article.

The researchers, who called the discovery “exceptional”, suggest that the coins were deposited at the site in “a context of political instability”, mainly because of the invasion of the Suevi, a Germanic people, in the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula.