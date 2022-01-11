Ronaldo says Cruzeiro has already reduced R$ 25 million in costs after buying SAF shares – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: YouTube Cruise/Reproduction Ronaldo criticized the way Cruzeiro was being managed before the purchase

Major shareholder in the purchase of 90% of shares in Cruzeiro’s SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), Ronaldo Fenômeno declared, in a press conference this Tuesday morning (11), at Toca da Raposa 2, that he managed to lower the club’s expenses by around R$ 25 million since the agreement was signed.

According to the businessman and new owner of the celestial club, Cruzeiro had been poorly managed before its negotiation.

“As soon as we announced the purchase of SAF, we started diving into what the budget for the year was. I found a budget of R$ 90 million, with a revenue of 60 million already spent. It’s an account that doesn’t match, it doesn’t enter my head how a club works like that”, he criticized.

At the press conference, Ronaldo thanked the players who accepted to reduce salaries so that management was more viable at the club.

“We made a plan of what we want for the sports area in terms of direction. With great effort from many athletes who agreed to renegotiate the contract, I leave my special thanks to them. We managed to lower the budget to R$ 35 million, almost three times less”, he emphasized.

Also according to the Phenomenon, the transition period will require unpopular but necessary actions.

“It is a time of many cuts, of unpopular actions, but that are extremely necessary for the club to be great again”, concluded Ronaldo.]

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Rocha Franco.

Check out the main news from Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s YouTube channel