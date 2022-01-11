Roni’s wedding becomes a funeral thanks to Baby TV News

Roni (Felipe Abib) is getting married in The More Life, the Better! and everything will go wrong. The rascal will be excited to go up to the altar with his lover, Cora (Valentina Bandeira), but he will be wild when he sees Neném (Vladimir Brichta) appear by surprise at the ceremony and will even threaten him in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. The celebration will look more like a funeral.

At the chapter scheduled to air on January 21, the football player’s crooked brother will have arranged to marry Cora inside the prison. After almost getting killed, the bad guy will plunge headlong into his passion.

He will invite Nedda (Elizabeth Savala), his mother, to join the celebration. However, without warning, she will ask that Neném also attend. Despite the fear and all the suffering that his relative put him through –Roni was always jealous of his brother– the footballer will accept.

When he comes face to face with the ace, Felipe Abib’s character will swallow hard and pretend to be sly, pretending that he liked his brother’s presence at the party. The facade won’t last long, and the rogue will grab his brother and threaten him without having had the courage to ruin his marriage.

In the plot, the convict always took the tough line, but ran with his tail between his legs to ask his brother for money after being in the sights of a dangerous militiaman.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The soap opera written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

The plot is on the air until May. After the exhibition of the saga with the four protagonists who had an encounter with Death (A Maia), Globo will air Cara e Coragem.

