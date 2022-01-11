Rony and Jorge test positive for COVID-19, and Palmeiras adds ten cases of the disease to the squad

Tests carried out this Monday (10) indicated positive for COVID-19 in Rony and Jorge

THE palm trees identified two new COVID-19 cases in its roster. In this Monday, left-back Jorge and striker Rony tested positive for the disease and follow the same protocol as the other eight diagnosed. All are isolated and receiving special attention from the medical department.

The club carries out daily routine exams to identify suspected cases of the disease. The last name to confirm positive had been midfielder Matheus Fernandes, last Saturday (8). Now, there are ten cases in total in the Palmeiras squad.

THE ESPN.com.br found out in the last week that, at first, the club rules out making any kind of ‘sanitary bubble’ before the debut in the Paulista Championship and the trip to the Club World Cup, which should take place on February 2nd. At the moment, the club prioritizes the maintenance of protocols.

In addition, according to the report, the under-20 team, which competes in the São Paulo de Futebol Júnior Cup, is ‘on notice’ by the board, since a large part of the cast must be part of the team that can compete in the Championship. Paulista.

The debut of Abel Ferreira’s team in the State will be against Novorizontino, on January 23.