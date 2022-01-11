Rony renews contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2025

On the same day that he renewed with Weverton, Palmeiras also made the extension of Rony’s contract. Now, the striker’s contract with Verdão is valid until 2025.

As with the goalkeeper, Ron’s renewal was already in place since last year. However, due to processes involved in the registration of athletes in the BID of the CBF, which could take the player out of combat at some point in the season, the club chose to make it only at this moment.

At the moment, Ron has covid-19 and is in isolation. At his home, the striker has been doing individualized work to keep himself in shape.

Rony is a fundamental part of Abel Ferreira’s team. The striker ended the season acting as a mobile reference, but he can perform several functions on the pitch. The coach sees the player as a great example of tactical discipline and delivery.

Since debuting for Palmeiras, Rony has played 98 matches and scored 23 goals. As of this season, he will wear the number 10 shirt, which belonged to Luiz Adriano, outside the club’s plans. Number 7 will once again belong to Dudu.

For this year, Verdão will still have to define the future of Deyverson and Gustavo Scarpa. The former has a contract with the club until the end of June, while the latter’s contract expires at the end of 2022. The striker can even sign a pre-contract with another team.