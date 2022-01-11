Rumor: More details about the next State of Play are revealed

Facebook

Last Sunday, insider Tom Henderson had said on his Twitter account that a new State of Play was scheduled to take place in February. Now, the same insider has brought more details on what to expect from the event.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Henderson revealed that February’s State of Play should take place at the very beginning of the month, possibly on the 3rd and will feature a launch trailer for Sifu and a long segment focused on HArizona Forbidden West (similar to past events focused on Ratchet & Clank and deathloop).

Also, Henderson would have heard that WB Games is ready to show more about Hogwarts Legacy and could do it in this next State of Play. Finally, Sony would also have a second State of Play slated for late March.

This second event would focus on the games that will arrive in the second half of 2022, being anchored by Ghostwire Tokyo, God of War Ragnarok and a showcase of PlayStation VR2 games.

Finally, Henderson listened to the projects of The Last of Us are close to completion and could all be released later this year to capitalize on the hype surrounding the TV series debut.