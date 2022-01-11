Rumor: Sony plans to make the PS5 the home of the Final Fantasy franchise exclusively this generation

Facebook

In a post on ResetEra, VGC journalist Jordan Middler said that “Sony plans to make PlayStation the home of the franchise. Final Fantasy in this generation”. Furthermore, he said that despite Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin already confirmed for release on Microsoft consoles and PC, not much more of this will release outside of PlayStation.

Jordan also reinforces that the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake should have already happened on Xbox consoles, but that is not the case yet and further information was not given.

Despite a long period of exclusivity for the franchise on PlayStation consoles, the first 6 games were initially released as NES and SNES exclusives. Additionally, the series has been multiplatform recently, with Final Fantasy XIII and its sequences, XIV and XV coming out on consoles from Sony, Microsoft and also for the PC.

Anyway, Sony has gained prominence with exclusives coming from third parties for the PS5 and in some cases for the PC, as happened with deathloop and himself Final Fantasy VII Remake now. No deals have been publicly announced between the company and Square Enix and little is known about the exclusives of the titles announced so far, so please treat this information as a rumor.