Sabrina Sato is announced by Globo to present GNT reality

Sabrina Sato was announced as the presenter of the GNT channel, which belongs to the Globo group. She will lead the reality show “Desapegue Se For Capaz”, which is scheduled to premiere in April this year. However, the presenter remains on RecordTV.

In contact with splash, Record confirmed that Sabrina Sato remains in the group of presenters of the station and was released for the project produced by GNT.

The GNT profile published a video on Twitter with Sabrina announcing the news. “Now I’m at home. I’m also part of this beautiful team of presenters. I’m so happy and excited. I’ve been told that you guys will love this news too”, he joked.

With weekly airing, the first season will have 10 episodes. The recordings begin in February, in São Paulo. In each of the episodes, Sabrina will have the help of a personal organizer and an architect with the mission of making the participant let go of what is no longer useful at home.

The news was celebrated by fans of Sabrina on the social network. “You deserve the world”, highlighted one of the admirers. “She has a surreal charisma,” opined another.

Sabrina commanded the first season of “Ilha Record” in 2021. The edition of the program, won by DJ and businesswoman Any Borges, featured singer Valesca Popozuda and former BBB Pyong Lee.