Sabrina Sato is Globo’s new hire and will run reality show on GNT | TV & Famous

Now it’s official! Sabrina Sato is Globo’s new hire to command the new reality show GNT , “Let go if you can” . The program is scheduled to premiere at the end of April.

The attraction’s proposal is to promote a transformation in the lives of participants through the reorganization of their own homes, combining decoration, storage and sustainability.

The queen of baphonic looks and high spirits has everything to rock!👏👏

2 of 3 Sabrina Sato and her incredible looks — Photo: Reproduction Instagram Sabrina Sato and her incredible looks — Photo: Reproduction Instagram

This is Sabrina’s first project on a pay-TV:

“I always talk a lot about my artistic restlessness. Making room for new experiences and discovering other possibilities in our lives is enriching. When I was invited by GNT to present ‘Desapegue se por Capaz’, I felt very honored to be part of a multiple channel, which always offers us great reflections on human behavior. It will be a new challenge in my career, in a house that inspires us”, she celebrates.

The first season will have 10 episodes, with weekly airing, and the recordings will begin in February, in São Paulo.

In each episode, Sabrina will have the help of personal organizer Micaela Góes and the architect Gabriela de Matos to enter someone’s house with the mission of making him let go of what is no longer useful in his life.

Counting the days to see you in the air Sabrina!🥰